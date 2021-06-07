Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $36.03. 66,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

