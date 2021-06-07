Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 12,258 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 8.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,123. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

