Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 839 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.05. 147,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,798,458. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

