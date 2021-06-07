Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.58. 203,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,073. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

