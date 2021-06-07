Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $235.12 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

