Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Sells $53,788.68 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

