Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 7.13% of Kosmos Energy worth $89,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 610,519 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,834,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,236. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

