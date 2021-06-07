Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,739,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,093,333 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $73,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. 38,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

