Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 477,245 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $135,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345,197 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,691,000 after acquiring an additional 569,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,183,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,597,000 after acquiring an additional 735,103 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,271. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

