Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,146 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $50,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

