Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,909 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Hubbell worth $45,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 37.0% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

