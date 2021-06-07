Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 8,093 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.

On Friday, March 19th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00.

PCVX traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.