Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 159.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062,334 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

VNTR stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

