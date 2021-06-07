VeriCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,969.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $1,969.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,823.18 or 1.00038659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001021 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,776,776 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

