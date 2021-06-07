VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $219.26 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

