Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

