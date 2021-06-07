Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $223,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

