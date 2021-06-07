Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.