Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $171.42 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.