Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.66 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $455.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

