Visor.Finance (VISR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004085 BTC on major exchanges. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $42.36 million and $1.02 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.00976259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.91 or 0.09647106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049734 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,583,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

