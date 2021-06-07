VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.64. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.61. 8,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,118. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.52.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

