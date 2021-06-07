Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $2,105,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $161.37 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

