Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

CTAS opened at $352.20 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

