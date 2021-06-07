Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

