Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 38,170 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,170 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

