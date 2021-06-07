Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

NYSE VMC opened at $179.60 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

