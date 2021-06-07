Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,801,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

