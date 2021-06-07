Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 58,238 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 58,238 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $97.47 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

