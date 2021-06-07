WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

