WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $172,959,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,389.93. 36,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,280.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

