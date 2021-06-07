WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 2,204 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 119,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

