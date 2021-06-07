WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 55 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $9,096,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $5.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.60. 1,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.11 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.80.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.