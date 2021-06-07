WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 6,734 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 209,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 141,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.86. 102,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.02. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

