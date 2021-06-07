Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

