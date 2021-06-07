Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce $321.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.26 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 119,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,943. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
