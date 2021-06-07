Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce $321.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.26 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 119,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,943. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

