Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,683 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,691,000 after acquiring an additional 569,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

