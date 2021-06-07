Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $133,239,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

