Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.