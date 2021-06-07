Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 100,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.