Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,164,235 shares of company stock valued at $284,298,997. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $206.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

