Wind River Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wind River Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 708,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,928,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 24.8% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.69. 24,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $103.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

