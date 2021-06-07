Wing (WING) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $32.51 million and $5.53 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.69 or 0.00057918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,776,035 coins and its circulating supply is 1,651,035 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

