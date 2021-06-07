Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report sales of $311.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.85 million. Wix.com posted sales of $236.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.41.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.46. 22,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,022. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $208.51 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.