Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

WTKWY traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.58. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,846. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.84.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.903 dividend. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

