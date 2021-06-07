World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,298 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,029,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 171,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

GPI stock opened at $160.26 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.79 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.