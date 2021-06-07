World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 4,217 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $49.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

