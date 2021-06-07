Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $285.89 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $285.89 or 0.00785465 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $549,195.43 and approximately $6,144.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00068456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00286373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00246093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.43 or 0.01210058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,454.09 or 1.00155258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.01104654 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.