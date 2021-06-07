Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.12. 2,786,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

