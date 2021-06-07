XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.12

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.12 and last traded at $89.31, with a volume of 509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 2.46.
In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,022 shares of company stock worth $11,570,946. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.