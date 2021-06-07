XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.12

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.12 and last traded at $89.31, with a volume of 509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 2.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,022 shares of company stock worth $11,570,946. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

